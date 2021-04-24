On last night’s WWE SmackDown, it was announced Bayley will meet WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania Backlash on May 16.

The challenger appeared on today’s Talking Smack to say she is at the head of the women’s division while Belair is someone who just got lucky after defeating the former champion, Sasha Banks.

“Alright, she got lucky — you know what? This little honeymoon phase of hers? It’s done for!” Bayley exclaimed. “I’m back! She had her little luck in the Royal Rumble. She had a lot of luck at WrestleMania. You know how many times I’ve beaten Sasha Banks? You don’t see me with balloons everywhere. Dancing with my husband, get a life! This is our profession. You’re not at home, sister. And now you’re going to walk back into the ring with Bayley.”

Bayley later continued that while she does have some respect for the champion, Belair has a long ways to go before she reaches what Bayley has achieved in WWE.

“This is the only time I will say this to you, Bianca, I do have some respect for you,” Bayley admitted. “Which is why I want to have this match with you. I saw everything you an do at WrestleMania. I’ve been in the ring with you. I’ve been in a freaking obstacle course with you. I saw what you did at the Royal Rumble.

“I’ve seen what you did at NXT. I know everything about you, Bianca, but it doesn’t scare me because what you have done does not top what I have done, what I have built. And the way I am seen in this women’s division and professional wrestling. You are just a smidge. You’ve got a long way to go, sister, and you’re not going through me.”

You can check out Bayley’s full comments on today’s Talking Smack on Peacock and the WWE Network.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE Talking Smack and give a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.