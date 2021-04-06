Braun Strowman has dedicated his upcoming WrestleMania 37 match against Shane McMahon “to anyone who has been called stupid in their life” or told that they are not good enough.

“Anyone who has been called stupid in their life, who’ve been told they’ll never amount to anything or that they’re not good enough….this match is for you,” Strowman said on RAW Talk after the final RAW before WrestleMania. “I’m going to show you that you can overcome the fears of your life. All you have to do is wake up and realize that you were put on this earth for a reason.”

Strowman said he was fighting McMahon on behalf of everyone who has been bullied or called stupid.

“Shane McMahon is bully,” stressed Strowman. “My whole life, I’ve dealt with people like that. When I walk into that cage, he’s not fighting me. He’s fighting millions of people who’ve been bullied or verbally abused for no good reason.”

“When I take down Shane inside that steel cage, it’s not going to be just my own satisfaction, it will be for millions of people who know they can overcome anything. I have millions of fans across the world that can feel my pain and anger. I’m doing this for them,” added The Monster Among Men.

Earlier tonight on RAW, Strowman defeated Elias and Jaxson Ryker in a handicap match. Click Here for RAW Results.

Strowman will face McMahon inside a steel cage on Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 this Saturday. Click Here for the updated card.