As noted earlier, Braun Strowman has been added to the WWE Championship match at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. Bobby Lashley will now defend his title against Strowman and Drew McIntyre in a triple-threat match.

After tonight’s RAW went off the air, Strowman told WWE Network in a backstage interview that he is exactly where he belongs – in the world title picture.

“This means everything,” said a fired-up Strowman. “Everything that I’ve been saying for months has come true, the Monster is where he belongs. I’m at top of the food chain. I eat everything that’s in my path, and the Strowman Express is just rolling. I’m rolling through WWE WrestleMania Backlash and I’m coming out the backside the new WWE Champion.”

Strowman qualified for the match by pinning McIntyre in the main event of RAW, thanks to outside interference from Lashley, MVP, T-BAR and MACE.

See below to watch the interview: