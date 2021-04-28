“The Opportunist” Charlotte Flair has a whole new attitude since coming back to Monday Night RAW and laying a mic drop on everyone the day after WrestleMania 37.

This week on WWE’s The Bump, Charlotte spoke to the panel about the last two weeks and what a rollercoaster they have been. In order to clear her head following the vicious beatdown she laid on WWE official Eddie Orengo, which caused her to receive a one-week suspension and fine, “The Queen” mentioned how she took a much-needed vacation to help her concentrate on what she came back for in the first place: The Raw Women’s Championship.

“It was very relaxing,” Charlotte Flair replied with a big smile. “I enjoyed the beach. I actually thought I was going to have a two-week suspension. But you know, business comes first. They needed me back on Raw.”

Despite the praise and criticism she’s received since her return, Charlotte isn’t too concerned about what everyone thinks. If anything, she sees this as another chance to prove herself in the ring.

“I’m just gonna take every opinion…I don’t know how to properly say it. I think that’s kind of the idea of being the opportunity is, ‘Oh, she takes everyone’s opportunities.’ Well, I’m just gonna spin it and put some truth into it because I am the opportunity,” Charlotte noted.

Panelist Matt Camp put Charlotte on the spot when he asked her if she believes she’s bigger than any of the titles she’s won throughout her illustrious career in WWE. Taking a quote out of her dad’s book, she said in essence that it’s not about who wears the gold; it’s about who makes the gold. And right now, she’s dripping in gold.

“I don’t want to diminish what the championships mean, and I don’t want to say bigger. But I don’t need to hold a championship to be the champion,” Charlotte stated confidently. “You don’t have to be the face of the division to hold the gold.”

One year ago, Charlotte submitted Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36. Now, Ripley is the top face of the Raw Women’s Division. Although neither woman sees eye to eye at the moment, Charlotte complimented “The Nightmare” for bringing her A-game to their matchup. In her opinion, “The Queen” thinks their match was a breakthrough on just how motivated “The Nightmare” is to become the next best thing in WWE.

“Even in defeat last year at WrestleMania, in my opinion, she didn’t lose. If anything, I think she showed the world what she’s capable of, and that was almost beating me,” Charlotte expressed on Rhea Ripley’s progress since last year. “If anything, she should have her ‘confidence’ fully back.”

You can watch Charlotte Flair’s full interview here. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE’s The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.