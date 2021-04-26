Released WWE Superstar Chelsea Green might be open to the idea of marrying her fiancé, Matt Cardona, on Impact Wrestling.

While responding to a fan who tweeted that the potential TV wedding “would be epic on so many levels,” Chelsea wrote, “Should we?”

Back in 2017, Green [fka Laurel Van Ness] was to marry AEW star The Blade [fka Braxton Sutter] on Impact but was rejected at the altar after Sutter professed his love for Allie, his legitimate wife. The storyline led to Green starting a maniacal gimmick, wrestling barefoot with her trashed wedding dress and make-up, and carrying a wine bottle.

Green recently revealed that she requires a Green Card in order to continue living in the United States. She will be free to sign with Impact or any other promotion once her WWE non-compete clause ends on July 14.

See below for her tweet: