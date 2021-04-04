Christian Cage picked up his first win in AEW earlier this week on Dynamite against Frankie Kazarian. Speaking with ET Canada, Cage discussed having his first singles match in seven years, along with a grade for his performance.

“It felt great to get back in there,” Cage said. “Honestly, it was a little surreal. I had to kind of pinch myself right before I went out there. I stepped through those ropes and I kissed the ring. And that was kind of a symbol of like taking back what I had lost seven years ago. And it was like coming home.

“As soon as I stepped foot to those ropes, it all comes back. No matter how much training you put in, nothing can replicate getting in there and doing it for real. So it was a real test and it was a test against myself and against Frankie and against all these factors of coming back after such a long layoff. But I am always my toughest critic, so I will grade myself a B-plus.”

Cage also confirmed that he has since re-watched the match with his good friend WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

“Yeah, I did, actually,” Cage confirmed. “So he’s actually staying at my house. Yeah, because obviously SmackDown and RAW are here in Tampa so we watched it together. He was very happy for me and was very complimentary of it. And of course, we always both kind of nitpick and give each other constructive criticism and those sorts of things. But I think, for the most part, he felt the same way that I did. I don’t think it could have gone better for the first one back.”

Cage previously said he wants to string together some wins in AEW, but has already put the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega on notice that he’s coming for the title.