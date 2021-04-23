On today’s episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, hosts Nick Hausman and Christy Olson discussed the Mickie James trash bag incident as well as the corporate shake-ups in WWE. Olson was a backstage interviewer in NXT, and she gave some insight as to what may have been in the trash bag that James posted on social media.

“One thing that I know for sure, the wardrobe department has big trunks. Everyone has a drawer, and some of this stuff in that drawer may be gear that the Superstar wears that belongs to WWE,” Olson said. “Some of it may be gear that they have made themselves that technically belongs to them.

“Some of it may be from the ‘Mickie Drawers’. My other guess is that since they’ve been in the ThunderDome and have this residency there, which is a new thing for them, it is quite possible the locker room was a certain space where they were comfortable leaving a few things behind. It could be a mixture of those, but definitely, there are some things that are left behind if someone is unceremoniously, unexpectedly not returning as Mickie was.”

Wrestling Inc. exclusively reported last night that WWE fired Senior Director of Talent Relations Mark Carrano, this following a tweet where Triple H said the person responsible for the trash bag incident had been fired. Olson talked about her personal experiences with Carrano, and she explained the effect Carrano had on the WWE locker room.

“The second I heard about what happened to Mickie James, my first thought was Carrano,” Olson admitted. “Absolutely, that is who would be responsible. Absolutely, that is the person behind the reports that come out when talent leaves. I’m thinking about the Thea Trinidad (Zelina Vega) situation. There’s only one person that would have known those things that got leaked to the dirt sheets, and that’s Mark Carrano. The Charly Caruso stuff, she’s clearly leaving the company. Now, all of a sudden, she’s late all the time? There’s so many things like that that clearly came from Mark Carrano about talent leaving.

“My personal experience with him, the way I saw him behaving behind the scenes, I knew immediately that it was a possibility he was the person responsible for that, and I’m sure everybody else knew as well. He did have a lot of power, or at least really wanted people to think he had a lot of power. It was the walking into a room and giving a lot of attention to one specific talent and then telling someone else, ‘This person is my favorite now.’ It’s the making promises to talent constantly that never materializes.

“I believe the reason he was kept around was because he could be that person who ignited fear in their talent and maybe said things that weren’t appropriate to their talent, who could maintain that old-school ‘you could be fired tomorrow,’ but ‘he’s just Carano. That’s just Carano. That’s just how he talks. That’s what he does.’ He was so allowed to treat people the way that he did, and you’re going to hear a lot more stories about this coming out now. [Fred Rosser] was the first. I’m not surprised there will be more now. That’s what I mean by the way he was behaving behind the scenes.

