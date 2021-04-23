Fred Rosser, fka Darren Young, is the latest ex-WWE Superstar to speak out against Mark Carrano, WWE’s former Senior Director of Talent Relations.

Rosser revealed via Twitter that he was “constantly harassed” by Carrano about losing his job with the WWE, and that he stayed quiet despite enduring the harassment.

He wrote “I was constantly harassed by him about losing my job and I just stayed quite [sic].”

Rosser was released by WWE back in Oct. 2017. Since then, he has made several appearances for NJPW Strong and NWA.

As noted earlier, a number of former WWE Superstars have reacted to the news of Carrano’s firing.

See below for Young’s tweet: