As noted earlier, AEW star Chris Jericho will appear on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions podcast immediately after Night 2 of WrestleMania 37 this Sunday.

Former WWE Champion CM Punk believes that Jericho returning to the WWE Network shows that Vince McMahon doesn’t view AEW as a threat.

“I think it’s interesting for sure,” Punk told TMZ Sports. “Honestly, my major reaction and opinion on it is I think that it shows Vince McMahon isn’t afraid of AEW at all because if he was, he wouldn’t allow that to happen.”

When asked if he expects Austin and Jericho to openly discuss AEW, Punk said it will likely be “a feel-good interview” and nothing too controversial.

“It feels like it’s gonna be softball questions,” said Punk. “I don’t know if they’re going to ask Jericho all the tough questions — and nor do I think that they possibly should.”

He added, “It will probably just be like a feel-good interview. They’ll talk about Jericho’s past at WWE, I’m sure they’ll mention AEW but they won’t get into the hard questions that I think a lot of people would be interested in.”

Ultimately, Punk believes the interview is a win-win situation for both companies, especially for AEW.

“Anytime anybody’s talking about you, it’s good,” said Punk. “There will be people who don’t know AEW exists who will watch it and say ‘Oh wow cool, I didn’t know that, I just thought Jericho was retired.’ But, there is also something to be said about keeping your guys special and the only place you can see the superstar is on my television show.”

“It’s new age and I think both companies need all the eyeballs they can get at the moment so kudos to everybody involved.”

Triple H has also shared his thoughts on Jericho returning to the WWE Network for the first time since 2018.