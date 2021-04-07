Former WWE Champion CM Punk is still filming the “Heels” series for Starz.

Punk took to Twitter today and revealed that he took two spinebusters from former NFL player James Harrison.

“Just took two of the lightest spine busters I ever took from @jharrison9292 and I’m MAD about it,” Punk joked.

Former WWE on-air talent Renee Paquette (Renee Young) responded to Punk’s tweet and wrote, “Sounds like a comeback to me.”

Punk responded, “A comeback is when a babyface gets some type of physical revenge on his opponent.”

IMDB notes that Harrison appears in one episode of the season, and the Heels Instagram page revealed that he plays a wrestler called Apocalypse. You can see a photo of the character below. As noted before, Punk will appear in at least one episode of the show, as a rival to one of the brothers – heel Jack Spade (played by Stephen Amell) and babyface Ace Spade (played by Alexander Ludwig).

There’s no word yet on when the one-hour drama will premiere, but IMDB indicates that there will be 8 episodes in the first season. Amell recently that the premiere date is locked in, but it has not been announced yet.

You can click here for our recent report and first look photos on the Heels series, including plot details and more. Below are newer photos from the show, along with the related tweets from Punk, Renee and Harrison:

