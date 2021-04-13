Former WWE Champion CM Punk recently spoke with Raj Prashad of Uproxx to promote the release of the “Jakob’s Wife” horror movie, which will be released in select theaters, on-demand and digitally on Friday, April 16.

Punk noted that he has plenty of news to be announced and released in the coming months, including his role in the “Heels” show that premieres on Starz in August. Punk noted that filming for the show is about as close he’s gotten to watching what’s happening in a pro wrestling ring. Punk said he has not been watching AEW or WWE.

“Most of the wrestling that I keep up on, or the things that I know about is strictly from social media,” Punk said. “I haven’t watched a television show in a while. I would have to watch when I was working Backstage with Fox, to have an opinion on stuff. But since I haven’t been doing that, I haven’t been watching honestly.”

Punk has not closed the door on a potential ring return. It was noted that the right situation, right amount of money and right door would have to be presented to Punk for him to work with the right people.

“I think the right combination could maybe be figured out, but it’s also not for me to figure out. It’s not my world anymore,” Punk said. “I’m certainly not Hulk Hogan, where I’m going to show up somewhere and like, ‘no, this is how it’s going to be.’

“The wrestling world doesn’t necessarily need CM Punk and that’s absolutely fine. Everyone seems to be doing great. I don’t know, it’s like flavors of ice cream. I walk into an ice cream shop one time and I’m like, ‘Oh, that seems like a good flavor. Give me two scoops of that.’ It’s just gotta be the right time, right place, right situation.”

Punk sees more interesting potential opponents in AEW when he looks at the current landscape of pro wrestling. He named AEW World Champion Kenny Omega as what might be the biggest possible opponent for him. He also named Triple H on the WWE side.

“From a creative mind standpoint, stepping back and looking at the landscape of everything, there are people in WWE that I have wrestled before that maybe, in a certain situation could be interesting,” Brooks said. “There’s also the business side of things. What’s the biggest possible match for CM Punk? I think there’s Kenny Omega on the one side.

“And, you know, unfortunately, ironically enough, for me to go back to WWE, who’s the biggest match for me? It’s probably Triple H. That’s ironic because it’s nothing I’m interested in. It’s just what it is. Am I going to be a businessman and say that’s the match, that’s the big-money match? Well, it’s not my money, so it’s not for me to say.”