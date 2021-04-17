Former WWE Champion CM Punk was on a recent episode of My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox. Punk was asked if he re-watches his old matches, and that led Punk to tell a story about getting yelled at for not being at Gorilla on time.

“Not at that juncture of my career. There was for sure times when I would watch stuff when I was training and wanting to get better on the indies, and you watch stuff an nitpick it,” Punk said. “See what you can do better. See what you did wrong. If you did, try to improve on things. At that stage in my career, no. Nobody could tell me nothing. They were playing my music I remember. They were screaming at me to get to Gorilla because I was on the ramp.

“I was talking to AJ [Lee], and she was looking at me. She was like, ‘You gotta go,’ and I was like, ‘[deep breath] yeah, alright.’ Obviously, I’m straight edge, and I don’t smoke, but there was a very metaphorical [Punk pretends to smoke]. ‘Yeah, alright. Don’t go anywhere. I’ll be right back.’ I was more interested talking to the pretty lady. I have fond memories of that. I don’t want to ruin any by watching it.”

Punk is set to play a role in the upcoming Starz pro wrestling series Heels starring Stephen Amell. The series is created by Michael Waldron who is also a writer on Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Punk talked about how he got his role on Heels.

“I couldn’t pass it up,” Punk admitted. “I was in LA in, it feels like forever ago, 2016 – 2017, and I auditioned for the lead in Heels. I hung out with Waldron all week. He’s a great dude. Got along great with him and he wrote a lot of this television based off of me and the Pipe Bomb. I auditioned for these Starz executives.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, this is amazing. You killed it. Everything’s great. The bad news it we’re pulling the plug on the whole show,’ and I was like, ‘Oh wow, I was that good that I just tanked this entire show. That’s good for my self-esteem.’ But they brought it back to life, and I remember Waldron reached out. ‘Hey, I want you to hear it from me. They’re bringing it back. It’s kind of not my baby.’ But he’s still attached, and he was like, ‘Stephen Amell’s got the lead.’ And I was like, ‘That’s great! That guy loves wrestling, so at least it’s in good hands.’ I was super excited to see the project get green-lit, and Stephen Amell, like I said, giant wrestling fan, so I was stoked. And then it comes back around that a role opened up, and Waldron suggested me.

“They hired me site on scene. I was happy to be a part of the project. I was brought in for one shot, and I must have done something right because they immediately started rewriting episode and they brought me back. Obviously, I’m excited for wrestling fans to see this because being around everybody for so long, and seeing how hard they worked on it and how hard they wanted to be authentic to wrestling world, how they didn’t want to offend wrestling fans or wrestlers. I saw Stevie Richards on set. I haven’t seen Stevie in years and years and years. For extras, they used lots of wrestlers. It’s gonna be super fun to watch. It’s gonna debut in August, and I can’t wait.”

