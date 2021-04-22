For the first time in over a year, MLW will return to its live schedule in front of fans again starting Saturday, July 10, at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

In his interview with backstage correspondent Alicia Atout, Bauer mentioned he wants to give his fighters some time off, starting in two weeks, so they can gear up for their live event schedule that begins this summer. This comes just days after the company announced its new TV deal with VICE TV, which launches next month.

Bauer promises fans they’re in the process of revamping their promotion by focusing on creating a more diverse roster and adding more title matches and surprises. So far, Philidphelia is the only city advertised to have a live TV taping event.

MLW’s last live event took place on March 13, 2020, in Tijuana, Mexico, where they joined forces with AAA. Last November, the company returned to a close set at the GILT Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, where they recorded their weekly episodes of MLW Fusion, as well as their annual pay-per-view events, Kings of Colosseum and Never Say Never.

