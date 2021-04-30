With the TNA days behind them, Impact Wrestling has focused recent years on pushing and elevating their homegrown talent. Young stars like Rich Swann, Trey Miguel, and Jordynne Grace have quickly risen up the ranks, consequently redefining the promotion’s reputation for the better.

Speaking on The Angle Podcast, former wrestler and current Impact Wrestling producer and commentator D’Lo Brown revealed three names he believes are the future of the company.

“Deonna Purrazzo is going to be the face of the Knockout’s Division for a long time to come,” Brown said. “That woman has star written all over her, and she carries herself in and out of the ring like a star. Always Eddie Edwards is a guy you look at and you go man, Eddie is like the flag bearer of this company and there’s still great things waiting down the road for Eddie Edwards. And then you look at a young guy like Ace Austin. I think he’s got the potential to become special in this business and be a multiple time world champion here in IMPACT wrestling. The future is bright for our company.”

While Impact is full of much more homegrown talent than they used to be, questions about acquiring recently released stars from other companies will always arise. With WWE cutting numerous names last week, including former Impact titleholders like Samoa Joe and Mickie James, Brown noted that there’s always the potential for them to end up inside an Impact Wrestling ring.

“You could see that and hopefully,” Brown said. “It’s really a bad feeling when you’re let go from a company, but I know that each one of them still have a lot in front of them and they’ll do great things in the future whether it’s here in IMPACT or anywhere else. I know those people are survivors and I know they’ll go out there and prove a lot of people wrong that they were let go.”

Since their working relationship with AEW was announced this past December, Impact has elevated itself into mainstream conversation. Brown mentioned that Impact’s goal is not to compete with promotions like AEW and WWE, but rather produce a strong and unique product that sets themselves apart from other companies.

“For us I think we find our niche and we do it as best as we can,” Brown said. “I think in this COVID era of wrestling when you take away all of the bells and whistles, wrestling tv production comes down to how good of talent you have in the ring wrestling, how good the storylines are that you have, and I think over this COVID era IMPACT has done it better than anybody else. I mean we didn’t try to hide and we put wrestling right out in the forefront and just went with it. That’s a testament of our strength to find a place in this industry and hold onto it tightly.”

Impact Wrestling’s Rebellion is set to take place this Sunday, April 25.