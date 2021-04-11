The infamous “Do not slap leg when kicking” backstage sign has been spotted in a video Bebe Rexha posted on social media.

Rexha sang “America the Beautiful” at last night’s WrestleMania 37 and showed multiple images of herself with other Superstars backstage. While talking with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan the sign can be seen in the background.

Last month, it was reported signs were being put around the backstage area as a reminder for wrestlers to avoid the added sound effect when kicking their opponent. Vince McMahon reportedly saw a SmackDown roster Superstar do it during a show, which apparently angered him and was the catalyst for the new rule.

Clearly, the edict is still being enforced with the recent sighting.