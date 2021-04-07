The WWE on FOX Twitter account on Tuesday asked fans to pick their headliner for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Dolph Ziggler, one half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, endorsed “Big Poppa Pump” Scott Steiner.

A lot of fans picked The Undertaker to headline next year’s Hall of Fame Class, especially since WrestleMania 38 will take place in The Phenom’s home state of Texas.

On this week’s special WrestleMania edition of SmackDown, Ziggler and Robert Roode will defend their titles in a Fatal 4 Way against The Street Profits, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio, and Alpha Academy.

See below for Ziggler’s tweet: