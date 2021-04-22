EC3 has been hospitalized with an infection.

The Ring of Honor star posted two hospital bed photos to his Instagram, noting the infection is “extensive.”

“Short version; An infection I neglected proper care for, put others people’s needs before mind, went straight empath, caught up to me and broke me,” EC3 wrote. “Long version; it’s extensive, I’ve been hospitalized 5 days and we’ll need longer. Anyways I will heal, if you want to help drop a comment or a thought or affirmation.”

The former TNA World Champion concluded the caption by asking fans and friends to show their support in the comments, and to refrain from texting him directly.

EC3 is currently signed to ROH, where he recently lost his grudge match against Jay Briscoe at ROH’s 19th Anniversary Show. Looking towards the future, EC3 has a special “Free the Narrative” event scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend, which he is currently slated to headline against Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder). There is no telling how long this hospitalization will keep him out of action or whether “Free the Narrative” will be delayed.

You can see EC3’s post below: