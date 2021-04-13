WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently spoke with the media before his Universal Title match with Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 37 this past Sunday, via Inside The Ropes. Edge was asked about his feud with Randy Orton, and Edge talked about those plans ended up changing.

“In my mind, I still thought, me and Randy at WrestleMania, me and Randy at WrestleMania, me and Randy at WrestleMania, and that’s what my working plan was the whole time, until I was told it wasn’t the company’s plan,” Edge revealed. “Oh okay, but we still got to see this trilogy through. We still need to do this, and I was pretty disappointed. I just felt like the story deserved that. When I found out that wasn’t on the docket anymore, I was like, so then what? It’s worked out the way it has, which is obviously very exciting.

“Look, I go from thinking I’m wrestling Randy Orton at WrestleMania, which is a dream, to wrestling Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania for the Universal Title. That’s a dream too. All the courses changed and that’s just what happens sometimes, and you have to be adaptable. As much as I get an idea in my head, ‘we got to see this through.’ I have to understand that there’s more to it, there’s multiple characters and it’s like a chess board. A lot changed. It did.

“A lot of it was timing. I came back, and The Rumble takes place 11 years to the day from the last time I won The Rumble. And the second night of Mania is ten years to the day from when I announced my retirement. You can’t write that stuff. So when you see that, you go, well, I guess that’s the direction we got to go in because that only happens once. You only get this opportunity to tell this story once.”

Edge later spoke on the WrestleMania match being changed to a triple threat. He talked about when he found out about the change and how their personal journeys helped with the build to their WrestleMania match.

“I think in the build to Fastlane was when we were told it was going to change to a triple threat,” Edge said. “The three of us have not talked about. I think it’s an unspoken thing we all know obviously, and what’s strange about is our stories, the journey of Adam, Bryan and Joe doesn’t help further the narrative. And it doesn’t help paint one guy as the villain and one guy as the hero.

“It can muddy those waters. All of that being said, if you look at our three stories outside of the characters, I think those stories help invest in the characters more because you know what these three men have fought, scratched and clawed to get back this thing. All three of these separate journeys have thought, this is it. I know for me, this was it, so I can’t speak for them. I was done, and I was told I had no choice.

“To have three guys in the position of having to main event after those stories, I’d like to think that helps you invest in the characters even more. I think that’s helped a lot with the build because there’s a lot of real involved. There’s a lot of truth involved, and in order for a storyline to fire on all cylinders, you got to have some truthful aspects to it, for the performers to pull it off and for the performers to have it feel genuine to the audience.”

