On the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, 2021 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Eric Bischoff spoke about his excitement for WrestleMania 37 this coming weekend. Bischoff talked about what he’d like to see most at this years ‘Mania and why, noting that Edge winning the world title would be at the top of his list.

“I can’t honestly say from my perspective, watching what I’ve watched and being aware of what I’m aware of, that I expect any real surprises,” Bischoff said. “I can tell you what I’d love to see, I doubt it’s going to happen. I would love to see Edge [win the Universal Title], I want to see him get it brother. I want to see him be the heel of all heels. I think Edge, based on what I’ve seen so far, has he lost a step from his youth? I don’t know, maybe.

“Is he a more powerful character today and a more experienced character today and therefore a better performer today? I think so. I’d love to see [him win], and then the feud between he and Roman. I know that doesn’t make any sense from a writing perspective, but I don’t know man. It’s just a what if, what if that were to happen. Catch everybody by surprise, set up a great story.”

Night one of WrestleMania 37 will be headlined by WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre while Night Two of the show will be headlined by Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending against Edge and Daniel Bryan. Bischoff spoke about the main event of night one, saying it has the potential to steal the show.

“I like what’s going on with Bobby,” Bischoff said. “It feels very organic, very natural. Very believable to me, I like what’s happening with Bobby. That’s another one to watch, sleeper if you will.”

Outside of the major marquee matches, it was also announced that YouTube star Logan Paul would be a special guest for Sami Zayn as a part of his match with Kevin Owens. Bischoff said WWE bringing in Paul was a brilliant idea because of the following he has and it could get people who aren’t interested in wrestling to watch the show.

“I like the Logan Paul angle,” Bischoff said. “Oftentimes getting a celebrity to participate in your show, we saw it with Bad Bunny, is overall effective. I think [Logan Paul at WrestleMania] was a good strategic move because it will bring a fresh, new set of eyes that typically might not have even thought to experience WWE to sample the product. That’s what that kind of move is all about, getting a new audience, a new demographic, a new psychographic to go hey, I’m going to check this out.

“That’s why you utilize influencers and celebrities. Those are the people that really have the power to bring a whole new set of eyeballs to the product. I think Logan Paul is a great choice. He loves to go in there and mix it up, he’s an amateur wrestler, add to that he’s taking his boxing training really seriously. I think that’s one of the more logical celebrity acquisitions I’ve seen in a long time.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 83 Weeks with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.