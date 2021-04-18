NJPW announced fans have decided the upcoming stipulation for the KOPW 2021 Provisional Championship Match between Toru Yano and EVIL at Wrestling Satsuma no Kuni on April 28. With a 51.58% to 48.42% vote, fans chose Yano’s Creation of Darkness Blindfold Match.

Per NJPW, the rules are: “Distinct from a ‘traditional’ blindfold match, this bout will start with four blindfold hoods on each of the four ring posts around the ring. A competitor is only able to defeat their opponent if they can blindfold them first. Should a hood be secured on an opponent, usual rules apply to pinfalls, submissions, knock outs and count-outs.”

The losing stip was EVIL’s Darkness match: “The first three minutes of the match will see the lights turned on and off at thirty second intervals. From the three minute mark onward, there will be thirty seconds of darkness every three minutes until a decision is rendered.”

You can check out the full Wrestling Satsuma no Kuni cards here.

In other NJPW news, the Road to Wrestling Dontaku tour continue earlier today. Below are the results:

* Tomoaki Honma, SHO, and YOH defeated Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr. and DOUKI defeated Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Jado

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and YOSHI-HASHI defeated EVIL, KENTA, Yujiro Takahashi, Taiji Ishimori, and Gedo

* Will Ospreay and Jeff Cobb defeated Shingo Takagi and BUSHI

* Great-O-Khan and Aaron Henare defeated Tetsuya Naito and SANADA