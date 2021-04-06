WWE NXT announcer Wade Barrett hosted the NXT “Takeover: Stand And Deliver” global press Conference this morning. Many of the competitors and champions on the card spoke at the press conference including NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai, Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly.

NXT Champion Finn Balor also spoke on at the press conference. Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked Balor how the energy of Takeover compares to the energy of WrestleMania.

“I think people interpret energy a bit different than me,” Balor said. “For me, whether you’re wrestling in front of 70,000 people, or 15,000 people, or 1,000 people, or 200 people or even 200 people. The energy isn’t about the event. The energy is in the performers that are in the ring. We bring the energy not the other way around.

“So for me, I will bring the exact same amount of energy every single night. Whether that’s at Madison Square Garden, whether it’s at Full Sail University or whether it’s at a parking lot of a supermarket, I don’t really care where I’m fighting. For me, the energy is always the same.”

Balor will defend the NXT Championship on night two of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver this Thursday.