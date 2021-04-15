As reported earlier, former WWE Superstar Eva Marie has been in talks with WWE and is expected to return to the ring in the near future.

In a recent interview with Scott Felstead of Muscle and Fitness, Marie said she’s biding her time and waiting for “the right moment” to return to WWE TV.

“When it comes to me stepping back in the ring, absolutely,” said Marie. “I mean, I feel like now is the time for some heat and we all know your girl got a lot of that. So, I would love to definitely step back into the ring, it just has to be the right time, and the right moment, and if that opportunity arises, you better believe your girl is coming through.”

Since stepping away from WWE, Marie has been focused on her acting career, presently starring in Amazon Prime Video’s Paradise City. Marie, a former soccer player, still credits WWE for launching her career in entertainment.

“I love WWE so much,” stressed Marie. “I owe my career to Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and of course, Triple H. They took a chance on a no-name kid.”

Marie added, “I’m so grateful that I started in WWE, because it prepared me for walking on to a TV set, or a movie set.”

The former Diva was recently spotted training with top WWE prospect Parker Boudreaux, who is presently training at the WWE Performance Center. There have been rumors of WWE bringing in Marie as a valet for Boudreaux.