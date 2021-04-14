MLW Openweight Champion Hammerstone was on today’s episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily ahead of his Openweight Title match against Mil Muertes tonight on MLW Fusion. Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked if the Openweight Title serves as a “workhorse title” for MLW, and Hammerstone gave his thoughts on that distinction.

“I thought of it that way a long time because with the World Heavyweight Championship, there’d be long feuds and storylines that culminated into somebody earning a championship opportunity,” Hammerstone noted. “Similarly with the Tag Team Championships and the Middleweight Championship but often I found myself in the position where MLW is very focused on partnering with other companies, and reaching out and bringing in top talent that may not be under contract but they’re always trying to get the talent for shows. So I found myself in a position where, a lot of the times, they would search out these competitors and bring in people for these shows.

“They maybe didn’t have a place in the last couple months of storyline, but they knew that they were top competitors, world ranked. So I’d be put in a situation where, alright, go out there and give them hell. I wrestled guys like T-Hawk and Laredo Kid. All these guys who come from outside companies and didn’t necessarily have a background in MLW but were main event caliber talent. It was very much the workhorse title. It was very much go out there, steal the show, go out there and do your thing. Give them hell. Not a lot of wires put on me.

“Not a lot of direction of how I had to carry myself. It was, ‘Hey, you set the tone, do your thing, tell us what this title is going to mean.’ That being said though, as time has carried on, it’s almost become to the point where there’s almost a feeling in the company where it seems like there’s two heavyweight champions, and it’s kind of like something’s gotta give at this point. And I don’t like being called number two. I don’t like even being called 1A. So I’m getting a little bit impatient of settling the score of who’s the top dog?”

Hammerstone and MLW World Champion Jacob Fatu have held their respective titles for nearly two years. Hausman asked Hammerstone if he would want a title vs. title match against Fatu. Hammerstone and Fatu have never had a one-on-one match before.

“I’m just saying it’s real hard for me to claim that I’m the best, which is something I want to do, and it’s really hard for him to claim that he’s the best, which is something he’s already doing, if the two of us haven’t squared up and settled that score,” Hammerstone explained. “I think it’s getting to the point where that showdown is becoming imminent, and it’s kind of at the boiling point I would say.”

Hausman then asked if Hammerstone would defend both titles if he were to win a title vs. title match. Hammerstone currently holds multiple titles including the PCW ULTRA Heavyweight Championship and the GSW World Championship.

“I haven’t thought too much about it,” Hammerstone admitted. “I’m a bit of a selfish prick in the sense that I don’t want to have to give up a championship for an opportunity at another one. Throughout my career, I’ve had quite the track run of collecting lots of championships. I’d like to keep that going, but that being said, I’d be more than happy to.

“If that means that my schedule increases, if that means that I’m even having multiple matches in the same night against multiple competitors, bring it on. I don’t fear that situation. I welcome it. I don’t just got a chip on my shoulder, I got a whole bag of Doritos. Any chance I have to prove myself, any chance I have to put up or shut up, I’m going to take it. Whatever that situation entails, if we get to that point, I’m down for whatever challenges it provides to me.”

Hammerstone and Muertes will battle for the Openweight Championship that Muertes took after Hammerstone’s match against LA Park. Salina de la Renta has traded a war of words with The Dynasty, and Hammerstone spoke on the status of his title.

“I don’t know if Mil Muertes crawls back into a coffin or a grave. I don’t know how that works or if he just crawls into Salina’s purse where she keeps his balls, but I digress,” Hammerstone said. “At the end of the day, the championship was stolen. It was not lost to clear up any confusion that anyone still might have, which has been very frustrating for me. I hate seeing tweets about how I lost my championship, which did not happen. Even that being said, just the fact that it was taken from me puts a little bit more excitement and intensity leading into this match coming up.”

Hammerstone continued speaking on the matchup he will have against Muertes. Hammerstone’s one other match against Muertes was for the PCW ULTRA Heavyweight Title in January 2020 where Hammerstone won the title from Muertes.

“It changes up the game plan for sure. I’ve wrestled Mil before,” Hammerstone noted. “We’ve crossed paths before. I know that he brings it. I know that for a guy who’s been doing it as long as he has, he still goes. He still goes hard, but that being said, I can’t toss them around like he’s a cruiserweight, and I know he’s going to hit just as hard as me. I know he’s gonna throw me just as much as I can throw him, but at the end of the day, I’ll just have one too many tricks up my sleeve, and I’ll be leaving with that championship.”

You can follow Hammerstone on Twitter @AlexHammerstone. You can find the full audio and video from Hammerstone’s interview below: