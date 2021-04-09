Tonight on Impact Wrestling, several new matches were added to both Hardcore Justice, streaming this Saturday, and Rebellion on Sunday, April 25.

The first match added to Rebellion will be an X-Division Championship three-way match that will see Ace Austin defend against former champion TJP and Josh Alexander. Before these three lock horns in two weeks, they will each compete in a three-way tag team match this Saturday at Hardcore Justice, where each man will get to choose his partner.

The second match added to Rebellion will be a grudge match between Brian Myers and Matt Cardona. Several weeks ago, Cardona laid out a challenge for Myers, who rejected the invitation last week. After having a change of heart, he decided to interrupt Cardona’s match against Jake Something tonight by laying him out with a vicious DDT before announcing he’ll accept Cardona’s request. Prior to their colossal matchup, Myers will see himself in a Hardcore Blindfold match against Something, courtesy of Saturday’s booker, Tommy Dreamer.

Several other matches were also added to this Saturday’s card, including a Hardcore War between Team Tommy Dreamer and Violent By Design and a Chairly Legal match between Shera and Hernandez.

Below is the updated card for Hardcore Justice:

Title Vs. Career:

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Jazz

Number One Contender Knockouts Weapons Match:

Jordynne Grace vs. Susan vs. Tenille Dashwood vs. Havok vs. Rosemary vs. and Alisha

Hardcore War:

Team Dreamer vs. Violent By Design

Chairly Legal Match:

Shera vs. Hernandez

Ace Austin & TBA vs. TJP & TBA vs. Josh Alexander & TBA

Doc Gallows (w/Karl Anderson ) vs. Black Taurus (w/Decay)

Hardcore Justice will be available exclusively on Impact Plus this Saturday at 3 PM ET.

Below is the updated card for Rebellion:

Title Vs. Title Match:

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega (w/Don Callis) vs. Impact World Champion Rich Swann

Impact World Tag Team Championship:

FinJuice (David Finlay and Juice Robinson) (c) vs. The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows)

Impact Knockouts Championship:

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Winner of Number One Contender Match at Hardcore Justice

Impact X-Division Championship:

Ace Austin (c) vs. TJP vs. Josh Alexander

Brian Myers vs. Matt Cardona

Impact’s Rebellion will be available on pay-per-view Sunday, April 25.

– After a week of teases, it looks like the TNA Knockout and inaugural Knockouts Tag Team Champion Taylor Wilde is set to make her return to the Impact Zone this month. On tonight’s segment, it showed, “Let’s Get Wilde,” written in lipstick on the mirror. Last week, only a few words were filled in the spaces. Wilde last appeared in TNA on December 29, 2010. Just shy of two weeks on January 11, 2011, Wilde retired from professional wrestling to focus on her studies towards becoming a full-time firefighter.