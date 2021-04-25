Impact Wrestling will hold their second PPV of the year with Rebellion tonight. The show is headlined by a Title vs. Title match against Impact World Champion Rich Swann and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

Throughout the AEW – Impact partnership, Don Callis and The Good Brothers, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, have appeared alongside Omega on Impact TV and Dynamite. AEW President and CEO Tony Khan has also made appearances on Impact along with Tony Schiavone in the form of paid ads.

However, it was noticeable that there was a lack of promotion for the Rebellion PPV on Dynamite outside of a mention from Callis. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer pointed out the Rebellion ads that played during the Dynamite broadcast. Meltzer reported that those ads were paid for by Impact Wrestling to help promote their PPV.

It was also noted that it is unclear, as of right now, how AEW will handle a double champion. The upcoming episode of Dynamite has already been taped, and there has not been any word on if Omega or Swann will make a taped appearance showing off all of their belts.

Wrestling Inc. will provide live coverage of tonight’s Rebellion PPV that starts at 8 p.m. ET and will feature Mauro Ranallo on commentary.