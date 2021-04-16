Scott D’Amore, the EVP of Impact Wrestling, has hinted via Twitter that Chelsea Green could be on her way back to the company.

In response to Green’s earlier tweet in which she teased bringing back the Laurel Van Ness character, D’Amore tweeted the following:

“I remember a certain woman in a wedding dress terrorizing the @IMPACTWRESTLING KOs division… #IMPACTonAXSTV.”

Green was quick to respond to the tweet, posting a GIF of Van Ness along with the caption “Who?”

As noted earlier, Green issued an emotional statement following her WWE release Thursday. Green would be unable to sign with Impact or any other promotion until her WWE non-compete clause ends on July 14.

See below for the tweets: