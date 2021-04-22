On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho and the rest of the Inner Circle headed out to the ring to promote the upcoming Blood and Guts Match on May 5 against The Pinnacle. The two sides have yet to speak face-to-face, so Jericho called for a parlay to take place on next week’s show.

Next Wednesday, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks will be in a Title Eliminator Match against Matt and Mike Sydal.

Hangman Page also maintained his number one ranking by defeating Ricky Starks on tonight’s Dynamite. Brian Cage came out after the match, nearly powerbombing Page before Dark Order made the save. Page and Cage are scheduled to meet in the ring next week.

Below is the full announced lineup:

* The Pinnacle and Inner Circle parlay

* Hangman Page vs. FTW Champion Brian Cage with Taz and Ricky Starks

* Penta El Zero Miedo with Alex Abrahantes vs. Orange Cassidy with Trent

* Kris Statlander with Orange Cassidy vs. Penelope Ford with Kip Sabian

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Matt and Mike Sydal (Title Eliminator Match)

* The Nightmare Family (Billy Gunn, Dustin Rhodes, and Lee Johnson) vs. The Factory (QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, and Aaron Solow with Anthony Ogogo)