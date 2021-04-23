On the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross talked about AEW going back on the road for live shows for the first time since the COVID-19 Pandemic started. AEW has found a home at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville for the past year but according to Ross, they’re “aggressively” ready to hit the road and have fans attend their shows in different towns.

“We’re making some changes, we’re adding more content sooner or later with a new show,” Ross said. “We’re getting our schedule together, looks like we’re going back on the road pretty aggressively in the beginning of July and getting back to a live audience is a blessing. I can’t wait, it will help everybody’s work. Just can’t help but feed off the adrenaline of the audience surrounding you.”

AEW recently hosted its first-ever non-televised live event at Daily’s Place on April 9th. AEW also announced in March that plans to travel Boston, Rochester and Philadelphia had been moved to later in the year. Though it’s unclear if those events will be affected again, Ross talked about the schedule he expects AEW to have for the rest of the year.

“I expect an amazing atmosphere and that’s going to help everybody involved,” Ross said. “We fed off them. I’m sure AEW will be releasing their schedule [soon], I’ve actually seen it, it’s very aggressive. It’s very exciting, hopefully something for everybody to look forward to.”

“It just makes the show better. Business will pick up essentially when we’re back on national television in front of a live audience. There’s going to be an awful lot of live television, I know where my Wednesday’s are going to be, in various locations around the USA. What about the UK? What about Canada? Would we look to go there? Of course we would but COVID’s still gotta play, you still got to play by the rules.”

