Veteran WWE referee Jimmy Korderas made his return to The Wrestling Inc. Daily today to chat about the fallout of WrestleMania 37. The main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 37 saw Roman Reigns pin both Edge and Daniel Bryan to retain the Universal Championship. Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked Korderas if Edge has any claim that he pinned Bryan first after being laid on top of him by Reigns.

“Oh, see that’s interesting! I haven’t heard that spin on it,” Korderas admitted. “Now, here’s the question, you’re going to make me have to go back and look at this, were Edges shoulders anywhere near the ground or was he just on top of Daniel Bryan? If Edge was on top but his shoulders were on the ground, then he technically was pinned as well. BUT if he was on top of Daniel Bryan, then maybe he does have a gripe because he technically wasn’t pinned. He was in direct contact with Daniel Bryan too, so that may be an out as well.”

Hausman then asked Korderas how he would handle the situation, and if he believes Edge should bring up the fact that he was not pinned in the match.

“Absolutely, because yes, he’s not initiating the pin, but then again, he is in direct contact and on top of the person who is being pinned,” Korderas explained. “In theory, he does have a gripe, and it’s an unusual situation, which I’ve never encountered before. It’d be interesting to hear other referees’ perspectives on this as well.

“You can institute instant replay. That I have done before. I don’t know if I’m the only one, but I believe I was the first referee to ever institute instant replay in a wrestling match. It was Batista vs. Undertaker in a cage match on SmackDown, where they both exited the cage on opposite sides, and we had to go back to the replay to see if they landed at the same time.”

