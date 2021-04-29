AEW announced Jon Moxley’s next IWGP US Championship Match will be against Yuji Nagata. The match is scheduled for the May 12 edition of AEW Dynamite.

Nagata, 53, has won numerous title in NJPW, including the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship on two occasions, along with the G1 Climax in 2001. This will be the first time the two wrestlers have met in the ring.

Moxley last successfully defended the IWGP US Title in February against KENTA.

On that same show, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks will also defend their titles against the winners of next week’s SCU vs. Jurassic Express vs. Varsity Blonds vs. The Acclaimed.

