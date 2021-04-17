Karrion Kross defeated Finn Balor last week at NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver to become the new NXT Champion. You can check out his and Scarlett’s initial reactions to the big victory here.

A question was posed on social media about when John Cena has his retirement match, who should it be against? One fan felt Cena should go out on a high note in the ring and face someone he’s never seen before — Karrion Kross.

“I would be honored…And VERY ready,” Kross responded to the fan’s suggestion.

NXT moved to Tuesdays earlier this week, garnering its best audience of the year in the TV ratings.

Kross kicked off the show with his newly won title and let the entire roster know he plans on keeping the championship for a very long time.