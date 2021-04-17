Keith Lee yet again wrote to fans earlier today on social media, letting them know he misses them as he continues to remain off WWE TV.

“I miss you guys, as well as all the others that expressed this sentiment…whether in DMs, tweets, or comments. I miss you all. But do not fret. I will fight like no other to return…and when I do, we got a LOT of ground to cover.”

Lee has been away since February for unknown health reasons. Late last month it was reported he had not yet been cleared for action, and this was not a case of creative having nothing for the WWE Superstar.

Last week, Lee did appear on the NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver (Night Two) Watch Along with Drew McIntyre.

It should be noted Lee’s current name on Twitter is “Impatient Lee.”