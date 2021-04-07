AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has taken to Twitter to joke about being snubbed from the WWE Hall of Fame.

Soon after the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony aired Tuesday night, Omega wondered what more he has to accomplish in his pro wrestling career to make the cut.

He wrote, “Wait, you mean to tell me I was snubbed again this year? Geez Louise, what’s a guy gotta do around here?”

Omega was inducted into the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame last year.

See below for the tweet: