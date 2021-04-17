This past weekend at WrestleMania 37, Kevin Owens put Sami Zayn down with a stunner to pick up a victory over his longtime rival.

On last night’s SmackDown, Zayn said the only reason he lost was due to the ever-present distraction of Logan Paul at ringside. A rematch between Owens and Zayn took place on SmackDown where Zayn decided to bail on the match, giving the victory to Owens via count-out. Post-match, Owens went and got his opponent, brought him back into the ring, and hit him with a stunner, which Zayn had previously wanted to avoid.

Afterwards, WWE cameras caught up with Owens who said he’s trying to stun Zayn back to reality and get back the person he’s been battling for the past two decades.

“I want to spend the next two decades, fighting and teaming-up with the Sami that I’ve know for the last 20 years, not this version” Owens said. “So, what I did tonight — while he tried to escape the stunner, I still got him — I’ll do it over and over, and over again, every week, every month, every year if I have to.”

In other Zayn news, a few weeks back the WWE Superstar showed off his dance moves while Logan Paul came to the ring.

Fans enjoyed them so much, Zayn has released a “Dancin’ Man” shirt for a limited time to help fund his Sami for Syria mobile clinic. The shirt goes on sale this Monday at 1 pm ET for one week on Pro Wrestling Tees.

I’m thrilled to announce the release of this limited edition “Dancin’ Man” T-shirt! 100% of profits go to our #SamiForSyria mobile clinic. Available this Monday on @PWTees, for one week only! pic.twitter.com/zh1pzttxLN — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) April 17, 2021