After successfully retaining his MLW National Openweight Championship against Mil Muertes this week, Alex Hammerstone announced he’ll be holding a press conference at next week’s MLW Fusion.

Following his triumphant win, “The Nightmare Pendulum” grabbed a microphone after his match and stated that he has some “dynastic news” to share. It was also reported that MLW CEO Court Bauer will return to the promotion next week. There have been no reports as of this story on if Bauer will be part of Hammerstone’s surprising announcement. Stay tuned for more information within the next week.

Also scheduled for next week, after being on the injured shelf thanks to his former mentor, TJP, Bu Ku Dao will finally seek vengeance on his former teacher in a grudge match.

Four weeks ago, these two were scheduled to square off in singles action. But MLW officials found Dao knocked out in the back, postponing their matchup. TJP ambushed Dao ahead of their match. Following his violent attack, TJP received a fine and temporary suspension from the company. Now that TJP’s suspension is lifted and Dao is medically cleared to compete, the protégé will finally get an opportunity to teach his former coach a lesson.

Below is the updated card for next week’s MLW Fusion:

* TJP vs. Bu Ku Dao

* Court Bauer returns

* Alex Hammerstone will hold a press conference

What does the boss have in store as @courtbauer makes an appearance NEXT WEEK on #MLWFusion. ▶️https://t.co/0HiA92YmIL pic.twitter.com/5TBSQOvVXq — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 14, 2021

– Also, on tonight’s show, Kevin Von Erich named dropped the current GHC Heavyweight Champion Keiji Mutoh (The Great Muta). Kevin informed his sons Ross and Marshall that Mutoh wants to help hone their mat skillset. It’ll be interesting to see if Mutoh makes a future appearance in MLW, especially since Mutoh is currently in talks with Impact Wrestling. Stay tuned with Wrestling Inc. for future updates on the Mutoh/Von Erich’s storyline.