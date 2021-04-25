Former Lucha Underground Champion Martin Casaus, fka Marty “The Moth” Martinez, has teased making an appearance on the upcoming AEW Dynamite.

While tagging AEW photographer Sadiel Ruiz, Casaus wrote on Twitter that he has been cleared to return to the ring after being told otherwise by doctors – for two years.

Casaus wrote, “Holy crap @Speedy_Photo takes amazing photos I had 2 years of people telling me to quit & doctors telling me I’d never wrestle again. Don’t you ever let anyone tell you what YOU can or can’t do What do YOU want to do that people told you you couldn’t? Who likes the look?”

It should be noted that Casaus has been training at The Nightmare Factory and has been a part of the audience on AEW Dark. As noted earlier, QT Marshall’s stable, The Factory, will face Cody Rhodes’ The Nightmare Family in a six-man tag match this coming Wednesday on Dynamite.

