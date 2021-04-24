AEW revealed a couple new matches for Monday’s Dark: Elevation (7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube).
Below is the announced lineup:
* Rey Fenix with Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Chuck Taylor with Trent
* Big Swole and Red Velvet vs. Nyla Rose and Madi Wrenkowski with Vickie Guerrero
* Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page vs. Alex Reynolds and 5
* Joey Janela with Sonny Kiss vs. Matt Sydal with Mike Sydal
