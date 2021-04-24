AEW revealed a couple new matches for Monday’s Dark: Elevation (7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube).

Below is the announced lineup:

* Rey Fenix with Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Chuck Taylor with Trent

* Big Swole and Red Velvet vs. Nyla Rose and Madi Wrenkowski with Vickie Guerrero

* Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page vs. Alex Reynolds and 5

* Joey Janela with Sonny Kiss vs. Matt Sydal with Mike Sydal

You can also check out next Wednesday’s Dynamite lineup here.