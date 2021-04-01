A Dark Order fan account played an April Fool’s joke on Matt Hardy when they announced it was now a Hardy Family Office fan account. Hardy responded to the Twitter account and said he plans on taking it out on each member of the Dark Order, beginning with 5.

“I HATE YOU! I HATE THE DARK ORDER! You had a chance to support a winning team, The #HFO! Should’ve known you cult freaks couldn’t stop drinking the Kool Aid. I’m gonna take my frustrations with you out on every member of the #DarkOrder, starting with 5, @Alan_V_Angels.”

Hardy’s group got into a brawl with the Dark Order during last night’s women’s tag match (Tay Conti and Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose and The Bunny).

AEW President Tony Khan jumped in the replies and made it official for AEW Dark: Elevation.

“That sounds like a dope match for #AEWDarkElevation on Monday night, Alan ‘5’ Angels vs. ‘Big Money’ Matt Hardy. Consider it booked.”

Below is the updated card for Monday’s show (7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube channel):

* Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky vs. Mike and Matt Sydal

* Matt Hardy vs. Alan “5” Angels