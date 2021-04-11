WWE commentator Michael Cole has been trending on Twitter since Night One of WrestleMania 37 went off the air.

After Bianca Belair pinned Sasha Banks to capture the Smackdown Women’s Championship in the main event, Cole blew the call, claiming that Banks kicked out of the KOD. Cole then tried to defend his botch on the replay, noting that it would have been easier to believe that Banks kicked out of Belair’s finishing move.

Twitter reacted strongly to Cole’s botch. However, many fans also praised Cole for putting over Belair and Banks as the first pair of African American women to main event a WrestleMania.

Some fans also picked on Cole for calling WrestleMania “WrestleRainia” after the event was delayed due to bad weather.

See below for some of the tweets: