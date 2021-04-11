WWE commentator Michael Cole has been trending on Twitter since Night One of WrestleMania 37 went off the air.

After Bianca Belair pinned Sasha Banks to capture the Smackdown Women’s Championship in the main event, Cole blew the call, claiming that Banks kicked out of the KOD. Cole then tried to defend his botch on the replay, noting that it would have been easier to believe that Banks kicked out of Belair’s finishing move.

Twitter reacted strongly to Cole’s botch. However, many fans also praised Cole for putting over Belair and Banks as the first pair of African American women to main event a WrestleMania.

Some fans also picked on Cole for calling WrestleMania “WrestleRainia” after the event was delayed due to bad weather.

See below for some of the tweets:

Bianca Belair is the champion!!! Also, Michael Cole, come on dawg…#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/oCYM0c79Tr — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) April 11, 2021

Fantastic main event between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair, even with Michael Cole's botched call at the end #WrestleMania — Jason Solomon (@solomonster) April 11, 2021

Michael Cole said “For the first time ever two black women have a title match in the main event of wrestlemania” with his whole chest. And im glad he did cause some of them was very scared to say it — ciece ² (@sassyreigns) April 11, 2021

Michael Cole acknowledging that two block women are main eventing Wrestlemania for the first time. I knew he was my favourite commentator for a reason — Zack (@TheZackLethal) April 11, 2021

“wrestleRAINIA”??? michael cole GO find a corner and stand in it pic.twitter.com/QBJUmvWgOx — miyah | HEEL NAOMI PLEASE! (@DREAMYANAlS) April 11, 2021

I really liked Belair vs Banks. Excellent match!

Michael Cole sucks.#WrestleMania — The Great Brian Last (@GreatBrianLast) April 11, 2021

awesome main event. two really fun tag matches. rollins & cesaro having a great match. michael cole being exceptionally bad. drew’s promo. poncho joe. hope tomorrow is this good! — mongo and friends (@ThatsOurMongo) April 11, 2021

Thanks to Michael Cole for fucking up the finish to Bianca vs Sasha #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/S9oGfIw5Lr — Dakota Fuqua (@DakotaFuqua7) April 11, 2021

Don't let the Michael Cole botch ruin what was a incredibly historic moment in professional wrestling history ❤#WRESTLEMANIA — Wrestling Jebus (@WrestlingJebus) April 11, 2021