Earlier today, there was speculation that weather could affect WrestleMania 37 weekend. Thunderstorms were expected to hit the Bay Area between 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Currently, weather has indeed affected WrestleMania. In the video below, a fan recorded an announcement over the PA system to tell fans to evacuate their seats and move indoors due to severe weather in the area. Other fans have confirmed this tweeting out the same message.

There is currently no official statement from WWE as to whether or not the show will be held as planned. The WrestleMania Kickoff begins at 7 p.m. ET, and the main card will start at 8 p.m. ET.

Most of the rain is expected to be gone by Sunday with only lingering showers expected. WrestleMania 37 is set to welcome in 25,000 fans each night.

Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. for any updates on the situation. Also make sure to tune into Wrestling Inc. live coverage of both nights of WrestleMania 37 starting at 7 p.m. ET.

@RajGiri_303 just told us to evacuate our seats due to the weather pic.twitter.com/Uzb0bFxklk — Justin J. Lopez (@stellar_jl319) April 10, 2021