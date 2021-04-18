Mickie James gave a simple answer on social media about what’s next for her career.

As noted this week, James was one of the ten WWE stars to be released.

The former WWE Women’s Champion tweeted, “If you wondering what I’m doing next… The answer is simple. Everything they said I couldn’t.”

Also today, she mentioned that she’s not taking any media requests, but she will be addressing everything on the GAW podcast this week.

She wrote, “I have been inundated with media request & I’m just not there yet. I will address everything exclusively on @thegawtv this week. If you have questions please submit them there & I will try to answer. Thank you all! you. See you on Wednesday! Cc: @SoCalValerie @REALLiSAMARiE”

Before her release, Mickie James was part of the “NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver” Kickoff pre-show panel.

Her latest run with WWE was her second. She returned to the company in December 2016. She last wrestled in the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

