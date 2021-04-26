Major League Wrestling CEO Court Bauer has issued new comments on the Vice TV deal, noting that the two brands are an unfiltered and immersive experience.
MLW is set to premiere on Vice TV this Saturday at 12pm ET. New shows featuring archived content will air until MLW begins taping new shows this summer.
“This Saturday we kick off an exciting new chapter as millions of fans can now tune in to Vice TV for Major League Wrestling,” Bauer said in today’s press release. “Just like Vice TV, MLW is an unfiltered and immersive experience.”
Bauer recently spoke with Wrestling Inc.’s own Raj Giri following the Vice/MLW announcement. You can click here for his comments on NJPW turning down a Vice TV deal, and click here for his comments on the new deal with Vice and what the future holds. You can also click here for news on MLW’s first live event since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Stay tuned for more on MLW and Vice. Below is the full announcement issued to us today:
MLW on VICE TV premieres this Saturday
Watch MLW on VICE 12pm ET
Witness top ranked wrestlers and the next generation of wrestling’s most legendary families as they clash each week on Vice TV.
A national audience on cable and satellite will witness the rise of CONTRA Unit, a new hope emerge with the arrival of Ross and Marshall Von Erich and some dynastic moments from Alex Hammerstone and Richard Holliday.
Journey to the hottest arenas and fight clubs as rivalries are ignited for championship gold each and every week with MLW on Vice TV.
Learn where you can watch Vice TV: https://www.vicetv.com/en_us/page/about-vice-tv.