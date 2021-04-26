Major League Wrestling CEO Court Bauer has issued new comments on the Vice TV deal, noting that the two brands are an unfiltered and immersive experience.

MLW is set to premiere on Vice TV this Saturday at 12pm ET. New shows featuring archived content will air until MLW begins taping new shows this summer.

“This Saturday we kick off an exciting new chapter as millions of fans can now tune in to Vice TV for Major League Wrestling,” Bauer said in today’s press release. “Just like Vice TV, MLW is an unfiltered and immersive experience.”

