A handful of matches were announced in addition to next Wednesday’s Blood and Guts Match between Inner Circle and The Pinnacle. The number one ranked Britt Baker will be in action against an unnamed opponent.

Earlier tonight, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston threatened to break AAA Mega Champion, AEW and World Champion Kenny Omega’s ankle if Don Callis didn’t give them a tag match next week. Callis quickly agreed and it will be Kingston and Moxley vs. Omega and MT Nakazawa.

In the tag division, SCU, Jurassic Express, Varsity Blonds, and The Acclaimed are set to with the winner receiving a title shot. Their match against The Young Bucks takes place on Wednesday, May 12.

As noted, Cody Rhodes returned on tonight’s Dynamite to get some revenge on QT Marshall for his previous attack and split from The Nightmare Factory. Next week, the two will meet in the ring, not in an exhibition, but in an official match.

Below is the full lineup:

* Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle (Blood and Guts Match)

* Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Kenny Omega and MT Nakazawa

* Britt Baker in action

* SCU vs. Jurassic Express vs. Varsity Blonds vs. The Acclaimed (Winners get AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks on May 12)

* Cody Rhodes with Arn Anderson vs. QT Marshall with The Factory