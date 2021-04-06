WWE RAW Superstar Mustafa Ali refuses to blame anyone but himself for being left off the WrestleMania 37 card.

After the final RAW before Mania, Ali took to Twitter and sounded hopeful about making the card next year.

Ali wrote, “Hundreds of excuses. Hundreds of hurdles and lies. But at the end of the day, it’s on me. No one and nothing else to blame but me. Another year, another WrestleMania that I’m not going to compete in. Nothing has ever been given to me. This is no different. Next year, you’re mine.”

The former RETRIBUTION leader lost a singles match to WWE United States Champion Riddle on the final RAW before WrestleMania 37. Click Here for RAW Results.

