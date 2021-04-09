A new poll suggests that the American public could get behind the presidential candidacy of one Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

A recent poll by consumer research company Piplsay shows 46% of Americans would support Johnson running for the presidency. The same poll also had him polling higher than any other potential celebrity candidates, including Matthew McConaughey, Angelina Jolie, Oprah Winfrey and Tom Hanks.

The former nine time WWE Champion has teased a potential run for President for years. In recent months however it appears he has become more serious about pursuing a political career.

“I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted,” Johnson told USA Today this past February. “Truly I mean that. I’m not flippant in any way with my answer.

“It would be up to the people. So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”

The Rock responded to the poll on Twitter, writing, “Not sure our Founding Fathers ever envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club – but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve the people”

Outside of a one-move six second match against Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32, Johnson has not wrestled for the WWE since WrestleMania 29 in 2013, where he lost to John Cena in the main event. He has continued to appear for WWE sporadically since, most recently appearing at Smackdown’s debut episode on Fox in October of 2019.

Despite this, rumors have circulated over a potential final match for Johnson against Roman Reigns, potentially at WrestleMania 38 in Los Angeles. Second cousins, Johnson and Reigns worked together in Johnson’s blockbuster hit Hobbs and Shaw just a few years ago.