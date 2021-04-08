More photos of the WrestleMania 37 have been revealed.

We noted earlier this week that drone footage was revealed of the set and the main stage contains a massive pirate ship. The stage pirate ship is actually the second pirate ship within Raymond James Stadium, as the Buccaneers have their own ship in the stands.

Ahead of the pirate ship are twin screens with an opening for entrances. The ramp that leads to the ring has yet to be constructed.

The ring is surrounded by a massive cubic structure, following the typical format past ‘Mania sets have used.

You can see some pictures of the Grandest Stage of Them All below, as well as the drone footage:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiV31oI_7slRLjRpjMbbGgA