Videographer Action Jax FPV has released new drone footage of the ongoing set construction at Raymond James Stadum, the home of WrestleMania 37.

The video, which can be seen below, gives fans a sneak peek of the stage that resembles a pirate ship. It seems like WWE is also building support columns behind each corner of the ring.

WWE’s veteran set designer Jason Robinson recently assured fans that they are “going to love what they see” at this year’s WrestleMania stage.

WrestleMania 37 will take place this coming weekend, April 10 and April 11. Click Here for the updated card.