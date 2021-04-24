WWE Network News is reporting new content that’s headed to Peacock (and the WWE Network for those outside of the U.S.) in May.

While this is not everything that is expected to be added to the streaming service, below is what’s confirmed so far:

* WWE Untold: Two Dudes With Attitudes (May 2)

* WWE Chronicle: Damian Priest (May 9)

* The Best of WWE: WrestleMania Rematches (May 11)

* WWE Icons: Rob Van Dam (May 16)

* WWE WrestleMania Backlash (May 16)

* WWE Wrestling Challenge (May 17)

* The Best of WWE: Rob Van Dam (May 18)

* The Best of WWE: Andre the Giant (May 23)

Two matches are official for the upcoming PPV: WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre, and announced last night, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley.