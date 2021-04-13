A new match has been added to tonight’s loaded WWE NXT line-up for the Tuesday night premiere.

WWE has announced that Mercedes Martinez will face Jessi Kamea.

The match was made after Martinez approached The Robert Stone Brand to collect the rest of the money Stone owes for Martinez teaming with Aliyah last month when Kamea was injured. You can see a backstage segment to set the match up below.

Stay tuned for live NXT coverage at 8pm ET via this link. Below is the updated line-up for tonight, along with the backstage video:

* New NXT Champion Karrion Kross opens the show with Scarlett

* New NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez will speak

* New NXT Tag Team Champions MSK will defend against Killian Dain and Drake Maverick

* Undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar will defend in an Open Challenge

* The new Franky Monet character will be revealed

* Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott in a Grudge Match

* The Way (NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, Austin Theory) vs. Bronson Reed, Dexter Lumis, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart

* Mercedes Martinez vs. Jessi Kamea

* Exclusive post-Takeover footage of what happened after Kyle O’Reilly defeated Adam Cole in the Unsanctioned Match

* All the fallout from “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night One and Night Two