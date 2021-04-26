Josh Alexander won the Impact X Division Championship against Ace Austin and TJP at tonight’s Impact Wrestling Rebellion.
Alexander hit divine intervention on Austin for the pinfall victory.
You can check out the title change in the images below:
AND NEW X-Division Champion – @Walking_Weapon! #IMPACTRebellion pic.twitter.com/hYpne2ILA1
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 26, 2021
FOSBURY FLOP AND HE LANDED ON HIS FEET! #IMPACTRebellion @The_Ace_Austin pic.twitter.com/VoumJD7ci7
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 26, 2021
.@Walking_Weapon takes down BOTH @MegaTJP and @The_Ace_Austin at once. #IMPACTRebellion pic.twitter.com/8qsRsYWECU
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 26, 2021
@Walking_Weapon is the new X Division Champion!!!#IMPACTRebellion pic.twitter.com/yfOz12CMwp
— Rich⭐ (@_Strong_Heart2) April 26, 2021